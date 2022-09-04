ICW Investment Advisors LLC Takes $2.20 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.3% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 266.7% in the 1st quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $360.45. 4,544,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,396,012. The business has a 50-day moving average of $368.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $380.98. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $334.24 and a twelve month high of $441.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.