IDEX (IDEX) Trading Up 0.6% Over Last Week

IDEX (IDEX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. IDEX has a market capitalization of $44.94 million and $2.46 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX coin can currently be bought for $0.0667 or 0.00000337 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IDEX has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,776.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005052 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002586 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.12 or 0.00132084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00034706 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022250 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 673,858,614 coins. The official message board for IDEX is medium.com/idex. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. IDEX’s official website is idex.market. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IDEX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform. IDEX has announced the rebranding of their token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IDEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

