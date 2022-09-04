Ignis Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.91 Million (IGNIS)

Ignis (IGNIS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 3rd. Over the last week, Ignis has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Ignis has a market capitalization of $3.91 million and $30,144.00 worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignis coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005057 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $156.37 or 0.00790691 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002456 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001670 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00837008 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00015709 BTC.
About Ignis
Ignis’ genesis date was August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 coins and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 coins. The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis. Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Ignis
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Ignis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.