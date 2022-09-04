Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75-$2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.71 billion-$4.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.19 billion.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ILMN. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Illumina from $306.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Illumina from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $257.27.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded down $4.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $196.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,277,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,831. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3,267.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $203.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.51. Illumina has a 52 week low of $173.45 and a 52 week high of $471.10.

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illumina will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILMN. Quantamental Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Illumina by 64.2% in the 1st quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth $343,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 1st quarter worth $318,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 20.0% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 900 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

