Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Stock Performance

Shares of IDN opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. Intellicheck has a one year low of $1.33 and a one year high of $9.68.

Get Intellicheck alerts:

About Intellicheck

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for bank and retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.