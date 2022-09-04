Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Intevac Stock Performance

Intevac stock opened at $4.82 on Thursday. Intevac has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04. The company has a market cap of $122.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intevac

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVAC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intevac by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,647 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in Intevac by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 50,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Needham Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Intevac by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 2,157,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,164,000 after buying an additional 82,850 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Intevac during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in Intevac during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, solar photovoltaic cell, and advanced semiconductor packaging industries.

Featured Stories

