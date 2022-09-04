Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,292 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,678 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth $636,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $133,012,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the period. MCIA Inc boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 88,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,793,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ISRG traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $203.67. 1,539,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,101,993. The stock has a market cap of $72.73 billion, a PE ratio of 51.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $186.83 and a one year high of $369.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $218.76 and a 200-day moving average of $242.85.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ISRG shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.67.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

