Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,296 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 1.7% of Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. MCIA Inc grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 79,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,317,000 after acquiring an additional 23,398 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,296,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,530. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $129.56 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.17.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

