iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Purchased by Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,321 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 45,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,917 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 250.7% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEI traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.86. 869,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,736,164. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.71. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $116.04 and a 1-year high of $131.39.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.152 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

