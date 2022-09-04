iShares MSCI Germany ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWG)

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 119,635 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 905% compared to the average daily volume of 11,903 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Germany ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,364,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,078,000 after buying an additional 853,316 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,121,000. Main Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 133,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 95,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $21.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 12 month low of $21.08 and a 12 month high of $35.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.68.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

