iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares during the period.

Shares of QUAL opened at $114.82 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.04.

