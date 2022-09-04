iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 209.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IWM opened at $180.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.75. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

