iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 491,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,452 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI owned approximately 0.20% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $131,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 968,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,246,000 after purchasing an additional 47,076 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 224.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. NTB Financial Corp bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $267,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.31. 901,996 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,856. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.28. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $218.00 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

