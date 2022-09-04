iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Shares Sold by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management lowered its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Transportation ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

BATS IYT opened at $227.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.75. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $157.65 and a 1-year high of $206.73.

About iShares U.S. Transportation ETF

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

