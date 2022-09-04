iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 49.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,503 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,922,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,378,000 after purchasing an additional 17,187,737 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,467,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048,288 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 518.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,764,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671,470 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 23,996,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,752,000 after buying an additional 2,771,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 14,929,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,890,000 after buying an additional 2,293,309 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $23.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.32.

