Jarvis+ Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $103,100.00 (JAR)

Jarvis+ (JAR) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 3rd. One Jarvis+ coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Jarvis+ has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. Jarvis+ has a total market capitalization of $181,273.97 and approximately $103,100.00 worth of Jarvis+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005051 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,803.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004479 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005161 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005047 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002582 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.17 or 0.00132159 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00034746 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022219 BTC.
Jarvis+ Profile
Jarvis+ (CRYPTO:JAR) is a coin. Its launch date was August 8th, 2018. Jarvis+’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,157,249 coins. Jarvis+’s official Twitter account is @JarvisplusAI.
