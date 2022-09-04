Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,807,992 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,084 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $281,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,874 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,080,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,913,000 after purchasing an additional 53,045 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,631 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,523 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kim Sablich sold 1,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.15, for a total value of $211,184.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,137,719.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 8,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.28, for a total value of $1,380,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,912 shares in the company, valued at $55,348,719.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kim Sablich sold 1,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.15, for a total value of $211,184.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,137,719.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,873 shares of company stock worth $8,109,362 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JAZZ shares. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $204.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.69.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $154.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.69. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $117.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.35 and its 200-day moving average is $153.87.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

