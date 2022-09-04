JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Receives $17.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several research firms have commented on JELD. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered JELD-WEN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on JELD-WEN from $35.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on JELD-WEN from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

JELD-WEN Stock Performance

Shares of JELD stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.68 and a 200 day moving average of $18.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $876.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 2.21. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.00% and a net margin of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that JELD-WEN will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management acquired 121,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,683,483.30. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,268,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,727,947.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 244,678 shares of company stock worth $3,353,883. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of JELD-WEN

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

Further Reading

