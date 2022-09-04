John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Saturday, September 3rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HPF opened at $17.69 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $16.74 and a 1 year high of $22.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.22.

Insider Activity at John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

In related news, insider Steven R. Pruchansky sold 2,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $45,580.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 385 shares in the company, valued at $7,392. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HPF. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 14.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 23,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 15.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 24,809 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 12.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 24.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

