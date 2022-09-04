JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give GSK (LON:GSK) a GBX 1,900 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price objective on GSK (LON:GSK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GSK. UBS Group set a GBX 1,850 ($22.35) target price on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,975 ($23.86) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,850 ($22.35) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,630 ($19.70) price target on shares of GSK in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,826.67 ($22.07).

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK opened at GBX 1,352 ($16.34) on Wednesday. GSK has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,332.93 ($16.11) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04). The company has a market capitalization of £54.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,185.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,628.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,663.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.43.

GSK Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a GBX 16.25 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

In other GSK news, insider Manvinder Singh Banga purchased 647 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,691 ($20.43) per share, for a total transaction of £10,940.77 ($13,219.88). In related news, insider Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total transaction of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97). Also, insider Manvinder Singh Banga bought 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,691 ($20.43) per share, for a total transaction of £10,940.77 ($13,219.88). Insiders have acquired 662 shares of company stock worth $1,119,798 over the last ninety days.

GSK Company Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

