JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Price Target to 1,500.00

Rockwool A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 1,660.00 to 1,500.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rockwool A/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Rockwool A/S from 2,000.00 to 1,750.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Rockwool A/S from 2,700.00 to 2,100.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Rockwool A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Rockwool A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,147.00.

Rockwool A/S Stock Performance

Shares of RKWBF stock opened at $195.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $292.75. Rockwool A/S has a twelve month low of $192.37 and a twelve month high of $486.71.

Rockwool A/S Company Profile

Rockwool A/S manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

