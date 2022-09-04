Juggernaut Price Reaches $0.0389 on Major Exchanges (JGN)

Juggernaut (JGN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 4th. In the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $3.90 million and approximately $105,864.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juggernaut coin can currently be bought for $0.0389 or 0.00000196 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005041 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,841.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004446 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005152 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002578 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00132755 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00035560 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022177 BTC.

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut (JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,210,416 coins. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi.

Juggernaut Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.