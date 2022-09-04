Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.75-$1.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $700.00 million-$715.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $742.63 million.

Kaman Price Performance

Shares of KAMN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.28. 115,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,646. The company has a market capitalization of $875.15 million, a PE ratio of 27.44 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Kaman has a one year low of $27.94 and a one year high of $46.50.

Get Kaman alerts:

Kaman Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

KAMN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Kaman from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. CJS Securities began coverage on Kaman in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They set a market outperform rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

In other Kaman news, Director E Reeves Callaway III sold 3,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $129,448.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,703.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaman

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAMN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Kaman in the first quarter valued at $1,152,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kaman by 5.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Kaman by 3.8% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Kaman by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Kaman by 32.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,731 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kaman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.