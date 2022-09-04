Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Raises Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target to C$149.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from C$146.00 to C$149.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Fundamental Research restated a buy rating and set a C$156.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Bank of Montreal from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Veritas Investment Research cut Bank of Montreal from a buy rating to a reduce rating and set a C$134.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$149.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$151.26.

Shares of TSE:BMO opened at C$121.78 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$126.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$135.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of C$118.79 and a 1 year high of C$154.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

