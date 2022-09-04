KeyCorp Cuts Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $172.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by KeyCorp from $190.00 to $172.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.42 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on FIVE. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Five Below from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Five Below from $216.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Five Below to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut Five Below from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $170.53.

Five Below Stock Performance

Five Below stock opened at $129.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $127.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.33. Five Below has a 1 year low of $109.49 and a 1 year high of $221.00.

Institutional Trading of Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.30 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 727,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,418,000 after buying an additional 14,731 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,395,000. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in Five Below by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Overbrook Management Corp purchased a new stake in Five Below during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 22.9% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

See Also

