KeyCorp Trims Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Target Price to $100.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AMBA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ambarella from $164.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Ambarella from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on Ambarella from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Ambarella from $160.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ambarella from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.13.

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $62.86 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 1 year low of $60.50 and a 1 year high of $227.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.31 and a beta of 1.46.

Ambarella ( NASDAQ:AMBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $80.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ambarella will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ambarella news, VP Christopher Day sold 704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $46,654.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,351.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $55,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,310,335.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $46,654.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,351.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,297 shares of company stock valued at $688,055. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ambarella during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 585.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Ambarella in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Ambarella in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

