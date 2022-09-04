Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Shares Acquired by Oak Associates Ltd. OH

Oak Associates Ltd. OH grew its stake in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 6.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,166,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,381,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $544,312,000 after acquiring an additional 28,155 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 13.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 46,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Korn Ferry by 51.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,301,000 after acquiring an additional 85,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Korn Ferry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Korn Ferry from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KFY traded down $0.55 on Friday, hitting $59.89. The company had a trading volume of 270,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,858. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $51.08 and a 52-week high of $84.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.27 and a 200 day moving average of $62.31. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.40.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.18. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $721.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.98 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. This is an increase from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is 10.02%.

Korn Ferry Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

