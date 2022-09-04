Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KRNT shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Kornit Digital from $90.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Kornit Digital from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered Kornit Digital from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Kornit Digital from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Kornit Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kornit Digital during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 135.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KRNT opened at $28.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.42. Kornit Digital has a 1 year low of $20.40 and a 1 year high of $181.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -74.08 and a beta of 1.82.

Kornit Digital (NASDAQ:KRNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.06). Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 6.29% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The company had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Kornit Digital’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kornit Digital will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

