Kuma Inu (KUMA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.10 Million

Kuma Inu (KUMA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Kuma Inu coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Kuma Inu has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. Kuma Inu has a market capitalization of $2.10 million and approximately $93,532.00 worth of Kuma Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005022 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002516 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001665 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00831334 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015519 BTC.
Kuma Inu Profile
Kuma Inu’s total supply is 500,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,750,167,011,962 coins. The Reddit community for Kuma Inu is https://reddit.com/r/KumaInu. Kuma Inu’s official Twitter account is @KumaInuOfficial.
Buying and Selling Kuma Inu
