Kylin Hits One Day Volume of $203,995.00 (KYL)

Kylin (KYL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 4th. One Kylin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0184 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Kylin has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. Kylin has a total market capitalization of $4.97 million and $203,995.00 worth of Kylin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005040 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $19,848.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004444 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005151 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005039 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002577 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00132572 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00035917 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022168 BTC.

Kylin Coin Profile

Kylin is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2021. Kylin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 270,259,840 coins. Kylin’s official Twitter account is @Kylin_Network.

Buying and Selling Kylin

According to CryptoCompare, “Kylin Network is designed to offer any applications and blockchains (such as parachains and parathreads) instantaneous but reliable and valid on/off-chain market data and social data sources by leveraging the power of Polkadot/Substrate Framework on open networks. The Kylin Network Mainnet token (KYL) is necessary to secure and power the decentralized data network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kylin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kylin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kylin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

