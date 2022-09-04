LABS Group (LABS) Trading 4.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

LABS Group (LABS) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 3rd. LABS Group has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $60,842.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, LABS Group has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 50% against the dollar and now trades at $156.36 or 0.00789627 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002489 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00835980 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015674 BTC.
LABS Group Coin Profile
LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,216,879,594 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio. LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio.
LABS Group Coin Trading
