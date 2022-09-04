Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.49-$0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.60 billion-$1.64 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.64 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.12 EPS.

Lands’ End Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LE traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $10.81. 448,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,449. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.39. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $9.96 and a 52 week high of $31.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.21 million, a P/E ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 1.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lands’ End will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Lands’ End

Separately, StockNews.com raised Lands’ End from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lands’ End by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,910,000 after buying an additional 29,552 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Lands’ End by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 192,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Lands’ End by 33.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

About Lands’ End

(Get Rating)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

Featured Stories

