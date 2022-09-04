Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.39-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $149.00 million-$162.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.37 million. Lantronix also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.
Lantronix stock opened at $6.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19. The stock has a market cap of $213.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.78 and a beta of 2.28. Lantronix has a 12-month low of $4.65 and a 12-month high of $10.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lantronix had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 4.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LTRX. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Lantronix by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 10,568 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Lantronix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Lantronix by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 65,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the period. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.
Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.
