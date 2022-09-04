Lattice Token Price Up 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (LTX)

Lattice Token (LTX) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last week, Lattice Token has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Lattice Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00002468 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Lattice Token has a market capitalization of $14.07 million and $58,525.00 worth of Lattice Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002509 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001668 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00831707 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015693 BTC.
Lattice Token Profile
Lattice Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,653,896 coins. Lattice Token’s official Twitter account is @LatticeExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lattice Token’s official website is lattice.exchange. The official message board for Lattice Token is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5278016.
Lattice Token Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Lattice Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lattice Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.