LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) and The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Critical Survey

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) and LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares The PNC Financial Services Group and LCNB’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The PNC Financial Services Group 27.32% 11.93% 1.14% LCNB 26.71% 9.28% 1.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.9% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of LCNB shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of The PNC Financial Services Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.6% of LCNB shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Ratings

The PNC Financial Services Group has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LCNB has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for The PNC Financial Services Group and LCNB, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The PNC Financial Services Group 1 7 6 0 2.36 LCNB 0 0 0 0 N/A

The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus price target of $197.63, suggesting a potential upside of 25.68%. Given The PNC Financial Services Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe The PNC Financial Services Group is more favorable than LCNB.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares The PNC Financial Services Group and LCNB’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The PNC Financial Services Group $19.70 billion 3.27 $5.67 billion $12.78 12.30 LCNB $77.41 million 2.39 $20.97 million $1.71 9.53

The PNC Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than LCNB. LCNB is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The PNC Financial Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

The PNC Financial Services Group pays an annual dividend of $6.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. LCNB pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. The PNC Financial Services Group pays out 46.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LCNB pays out 46.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. The PNC Financial Services Group has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years and LCNB has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. LCNB is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

The PNC Financial Services Group beats LCNB on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services. This segment serves consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment provides secured and unsecured loans, letters of credit, and equipment leases; cash and investment management services, receivables and disbursement management services, funds transfer services, international payment services, and access to online/mobile information management and reporting; foreign exchange, derivatives, fixed income, securities underwriting, loan syndications, and mergers and acquisitions and equity capital markets advisory related services; and commercial loan servicing and technology solutions. It serves mid-sized and large corporations, and government and not-for-profit entities. The company's Asset Management Group segment offers investment and retirement planning, customized investment management, credit and cash management solutions, and trust management and administration services for high net worth and ultra high net worth individuals, and their families; and multi-generational family planning services for ultra high net worth individuals and their families. It also provides outsourced chief investment officer, custody, private real estate, cash and fixed income client solutions, and fiduciary retirement advisory services for institutional clients. The company has 2,591 branches and 9,502 ATMs. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages. It also offers consumer loans, such as automobile, recreational vehicles, boat, home improvement, and personal loans. In addition, the company provides trust administration, estate settlement, and fiduciary services; and investment management services for trusts, agency accounts, individual retirement accounts, and foundations/endowments. Further, it offers investment services and products, including financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance; and security brokerage services. Additionally, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, cashier's checks, bank-by-mail, ATMs, cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public service, cash management services, telephone banking, PC Internet banking, mobile banking, and other services for individuals and businesses. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 32 offices, including a main office in Warren County; branch offices in Warren, Butler, Clinton, Clermont, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, and Ross counties; and an operations center in Warren County, Ohio, as well as 37 ATMs. The company was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio.

