Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Overweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Legrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Legrand from €77.00 ($78.57) to €74.00 ($75.51) and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on Legrand from €120.00 ($122.45) to €95.00 ($96.94) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Societe Generale increased their target price on Legrand from €95.00 ($96.94) to €100.00 ($102.04) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Legrand from €94.00 ($95.92) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $101.00.

OTCMKTS LGRDY opened at $14.30 on Thursday. Legrand has a fifty-two week low of $14.13 and a fifty-two week high of $23.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.96.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

