Leonicorn Swap Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $163,662.00 (LEOS)

Leonicorn Swap (LEOS) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. During the last week, Leonicorn Swap has traded 39.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Leonicorn Swap coin can currently be bought for $0.0596 or 0.00000300 BTC on popular exchanges. Leonicorn Swap has a total market cap of $610,251.26 and approximately $163,662.00 worth of Leonicorn Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Leonicorn Swap alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002519 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00832249 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015588 BTC.

Leonicorn Swap Profile

Leonicorn Swap’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,230,647 coins. The Reddit community for Leonicorn Swap is https://reddit.com/r/LeonicornSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Leonicorn Swap’s official Twitter account is @swapleonicorn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Leonicorn Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Leonicorn Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Leonicorn Swap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Leonicorn Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Leonicorn Swap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Leonicorn Swap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.