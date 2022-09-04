LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives $102.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.33.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LGIH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

LGI Homes Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $90.82 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $71.73 and a 12-month high of $165.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 13.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.73. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 29.21%. The company had revenue of $723.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $715.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ryan Edone bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $82.38 per share, with a total value of $82,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,971.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 298.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile



LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

