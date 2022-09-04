LHT Price Down 0.8% Over Last Week (LHT)

LHT (LHT) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last seven days, LHT has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LHT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LHT has a market cap of $55,584.09 and approximately $3.00 worth of LHT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get LHT alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000217 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005419 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008897 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000668 BTC.

ASYAGRO (ASY) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001234 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000066 BTC.

BitCanna (BCNA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ZYX (ZYX) traded up 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000083 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About LHT

LHT (CRYPTO:LHT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on July 27th, 2018. LHT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. LHT’s official website is usdx.cash. LHT’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. LHT’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for LHT is /r/USDXwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “LHT is the native asset of USDX Wallet and collateral for the USDX stablecoin. LHT can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to USDX stablecoin via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. LHT coins are put into circulation annually starting from 27.03.2018 in the amount of 10% (100 million) of the total number of tokens in two equal parts of 50 million LHT each. They increase Distribution fund (needed for the circulation of LHT and USDX) and Collateral fund (needed to maintain the collateral). If some LHT coins remain available for purchase by the time new LHT coins are ready to be put into circulation, then this action is postponed by a year. “

LHT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LHT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LHT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LHT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LHT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.