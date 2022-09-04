Liquity (LQTY) Price Tops $0.91 on Exchanges

Liquity (LQTY) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $74.34 million and approximately $419,652.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00004605 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Liquity alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 48.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.84 or 0.00791903 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00835841 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015555 BTC.

About Liquity

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,501,377 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol.

Buying and Selling Liquity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Liquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Liquity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.