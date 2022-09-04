Liquity (LQTY) Price Tops $0.91 on Exchanges

Liquity (LQTY) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Liquity has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Liquity has a total market capitalization of $74.34 million and approximately $419,652.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for $0.91 or 0.00004605 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 48.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.84 or 0.00791903 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002451 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001669 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00835841 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015555 BTC.
About Liquity
Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,501,377 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol.
Buying and Selling Liquity
