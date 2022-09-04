Liquity Trading 3.7% Lower Over Last Week (LQTY)

Liquity (LQTY) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Liquity coin can now be bought for about $0.91 or 0.00004595 BTC on popular exchanges. Liquity has a market capitalization of $74.42 million and $402,749.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005035 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002514 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001666 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00833423 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015556 BTC.
Liquity Profile
Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 81,541,245 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Liquity
