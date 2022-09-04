LockTrip Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $12.78 Million (LOC)

LockTrip (LOC) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. LockTrip has a total market cap of $12.78 million and approximately $16,318.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LockTrip coin can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00005209 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, LockTrip has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,579,041 coins and its circulating supply is 12,032,452 coins. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling LockTrip

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

