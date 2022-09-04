Loopring (LRC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $38.85 Million

Loopring (LRC) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Loopring has a market cap of $488.84 million and approximately $38.85 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Loopring has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One Loopring coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00001848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,886.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004496 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005140 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005029 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00132124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00036023 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022127 BTC.

Loopring Coin Profile

Loopring (LRC) is a coin. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,437 coins and its circulating supply is 1,330,119,710 coins. Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org. The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol.

Loopring Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

