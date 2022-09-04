LSV Asset Management Cuts Stake in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,705,527 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 96,794 shares during the quarter. Amdocs makes up 0.7% of LSV Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 3.59% of Amdocs worth $386,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,499,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,489 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Amdocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,709,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 289.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 667,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,981,000 after purchasing an additional 496,399 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,731,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,571,000 after purchasing an additional 486,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,750,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,944,000 after purchasing an additional 469,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DOX shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amdocs from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “top pick” rating on shares of Amdocs in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Amdocs from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amdocs presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Amdocs Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $83.78 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 12-month low of $68.33 and a 12-month high of $90.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.03. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 12.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.24%.

Amdocs Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.