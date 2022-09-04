LSV Asset Management Has $556.58 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,553,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 66,330 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for approximately 1.0% of LSV Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. LSV Asset Management owned 0.33% of AT&T worth $556,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SWS Partners acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on AT&T to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.78.

NYSE T opened at $17.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $21.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80. The company has a market cap of $122.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.47.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.46%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

