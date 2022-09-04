LSV Asset Management Reduces Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,760,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 582,127 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 2.55% of J. M. Smucker worth $373,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth about $366,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 893.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 17,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 15,605 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bank of America raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.82.

Insider Activity

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

In other news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at $561,515.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.28, for a total value of $2,845,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 631,010 shares in the company, valued at $89,780,102.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,476 shares of company stock worth $8,356,205. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $140.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.58. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52-week low of $118.55 and a 52-week high of $146.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.25.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.27. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

