LSV Asset Management Sells 19,862 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 711,461 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 19,862 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.46% of Northrop Grumman worth $318,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:NOC opened at $476.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $472.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.96. The company has a market capitalization of $73.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $344.89 and a 1-year high of $497.20.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total transaction of $1,907,809.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,015,646.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,607 shares of company stock worth $7,007,034 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Stories

