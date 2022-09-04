LSV Asset Management Sells 226,756 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

LSV Asset Management decreased its holdings in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,057,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 226,756 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 2.42% of American Financial Group worth $299,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 116.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators boosted its stake in American Financial Group by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 419 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

AFG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Financial Group from $147.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on American Financial Group to $178.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of AFG stock opened at $127.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $133.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.08. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.71 and a 12-month high of $152.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.81.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 15.53%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

