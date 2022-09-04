LSV Asset Management Sells 51,132 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,316,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,132 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $329,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.0% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Shelton Capital Management increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 511.5% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 9,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the last quarter. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $273.00 to $271.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $237.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan acquired 325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $198.66 per share, for a total transaction of $64,564.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares in the company, valued at $17,747,688.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HCA opened at $200.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $194.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.71. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The company has a market capitalization of $57.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.72.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.77%.

About HCA Healthcare

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.