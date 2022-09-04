Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) Price Hits $6.95 on Major Exchanges

Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 3rd. Over the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. Manchester City Fan Token has a market cap of $24.37 million and $9.45 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.95 or 0.00035079 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00031907 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00008709 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00083595 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00040785 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000089 BTC.

NEST Protocol (NEST) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token Profile

Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2021. Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios. Manchester City Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com.

Buying and Selling Manchester City Fan Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manchester City Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Manchester City Fan Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manchester City Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

